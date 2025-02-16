ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. UConn Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Here we are, another installment of South Carolina vs. UConn.

Atmosphere already building at Colonial Life Arena more than two hours before tip-off with College GameDay in town. Show is set to go live at 11, and the game starts at 1 on ABC. Should be a fun one with the Huskies in town and an electric atmosphere.

Updates to follow.
 
