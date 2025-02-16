WBB vs. UConn Live Thread

Alan Cole
- Jul 10, 2022
Here we are, another installment of South Carolina vs. UConn.
Atmosphere already building at Colonial Life Arena more than two hours before tip-off with College GameDay in town. Show is set to go live at 11, and the game starts at 1 on ABC. Should be a fun one with the Huskies in town and an electric atmosphere.
Updates to follow.
