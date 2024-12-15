WBB vs. USF Live Thread

South Carolina women's basketball is off the exam break and back in action today, the first of three straight home games leading up to SEC play. Today the Gamecocks host South Florida, a regular tournament team (and one they faced in the 2023 second round here). It's a 2 p.m. ET tip-off on SEC Network.



Sakima Walker is not going through warm-ups, and I think it's safe to assume she's not going today. Dawn Staley said Friday she didn't practice this week.