Wednesday Night Trivia: Charlotte Week

Hitting the trivia again tonight, because y'all seemed to really enjoy last week's question on here. Here we go:



The longest offensive play by a freshman in South Carolina football history was in a home non-conference game against a school from North Carolina, similar to what the Gamecocks will see on Saturday.



Who made the play, how many yards did it go for, what year did it happen and who was the opponent at Williams-Brice Stadium that night? Can answer any or all of them.