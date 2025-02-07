What Chloe Kitts, Sania Feagin said after South Carolina women's basketball won at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — South Carolina women's basketball took care of Georgia 74-42 tonight at Stegeman Coliseum, improving to 10-0 in SEC play and setting up a showdown on Sunday at Texas with huge regular season title implications. As for tonight, Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin spoke with the media off podium. Here is everything the two forwards said:



Chloe Kitts:



On hitting a 3-pointer for the third consecutive game (only hit one all season before this streak):

"I just feel like when we do our four out and five out I'm more open. The coaches and my teammates have been telling me to shoot it all year, and I'm just finally shooting it now."



On improved rebounding as a team:

"The lasted couple practices she's [Dawn Staley] been emphasizing rebounding, especially boxing out, because she knew that if the posts boxed out, the guards would get the rebounds It was an improved rebounding effort, but we still need to improve."



On beating Georgia's zone:

"I just feel like we were patient. We got to the middle and see just realized, and then we kicked it out. We had really good ball movement, everyone kept moving. Coach really prepared us, and we just executed."



On the trip to Texas:

"We're just super excited. We have the rest of the week to prep vs. them. They're a great team, and we're a great team. It'll be very fun, especially because we get to go to Texas. We've never been to Texas and played over there, so I'm super excited for that."



On getting comfortable shooting 3s:

"[It was] definitely hesitation. Just kind of overthinking. But everybody kept telling me to shoot it. I kept putting up extra shots before and after practice, and especially been shooting more in practice. Before I wasn't shooting that much in practice, but I just realized that more I shoot in practice, the more it translates to the game."



On if she watched film of her teammates shooting 3s:

"No but when we were watching film, my coaches would tell me, 'You're open here. You just need to space out.' My spacing was off. I'm just working on spacing the floor out so the middle is more open. Sometimes I just skip in no man's land. So just spacing out, relaxing, letting the ball come to me and confidence of course. That's really it."



On the 'seatbelt gang' and the overall team defense:

"It's because we're a really good defensive team, but especially those two [Raven Johnson and Bree Hall, who coined the term. That's basically it.