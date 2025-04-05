What Dawn Staley, Joyce Edwards and Te-Hina Paopao said after South Carolina beat Texas

TAMPA, Fla. — South Carolina women's basketball beat Texas 74-57, setting up a rematch against UConn for the National Championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. on ABC. The Gamecocks got a balanced scoring performance with Te-Hina Paopao, Joyce Edwards and Bree Hall all scoring in double-figures, combining for 38 points on just 25 shots.



Edwards and Paopao joined Dawn Staley on the podium today after the game. Here is the full transcript from the trio: