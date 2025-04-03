What Dawn Staley said before South Carolina's Final Four game against Texas

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 14,839
-
- 629
-
- 113
TAMPA, Fla. — South Carolina women's basketball is at the Final Four for the seventh time in 10 seasons. The Gamecocks will take on Texas tomorrow for the fourth time this season, a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN for the right to go to the National Championship Game on Sunday.
Today was open practice and media day. The Gamecocks were on the floor for a little bit, then Dawn Staley met with the media. Here is the transcript of everything Staley said today.
Today was open practice and media day. The Gamecocks were on the floor for a little bit, then Dawn Staley met with the media. Here is the transcript of everything Staley said today.