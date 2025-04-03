What Dawn Staley said before South Carolina's Final Four game against Texas

TAMPA, Fla. — South Carolina women's basketball is at the Final Four for the seventh time in 10 seasons. The Gamecocks will take on Texas tomorrow for the fourth time this season, a 7 p.m. tip on ESPN for the right to go to the National Championship Game on Sunday.



Today was open practice and media day. The Gamecocks were on the floor for a little bit, then Dawn Staley met with the media. Here is the transcript of everything Staley said today.