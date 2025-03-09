Women's Basketball SEC Championship Game Live Thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Back at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for Championship Sunday. No. 5 South Carolina takes on No. 1 Texas today with the conference championship at stake. Rubber match between the two teams after they both won regular season games on their home floor. Another huge game, another big stage and of course a championship.
It's a 3:00 tip on ESPN. Updates to follow.
