ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Football Transfer Portal Tracker - Players Leaving

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,876
592
113
Updating all of South Carolina football's transfer portal entries this off-season starting with EDGE Donovan Westmoreland, who several outlets are reporting is planning to enter the portal when it officially opens on Dec. 4.

Westmoreland appeared in seven games in 2022 but only two in 2023 and did not enter any stats. He had three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Perry McCarty

Donovan Westmoreland intends to enter the transfer portal

Replies
0
Views
196
The Insiders Forum
Perry McCarty
Perry McCarty
Stephen Anderson

WBB Transfer Portal Thread

Replies
20
Views
2K
The Insiders Forum
Stephen Anderson
Stephen Anderson
Caleb Alexander

Intriguing Portal Visitor On Campus Today

Replies
0
Views
361
The Insiders Forum
Caleb Alexander
Caleb Alexander
A

Rivals transfer portal coverage...

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Adam Gorney
A
F

Transfer Portal Tracker: Names SC May Target This Off-season

Replies
18
Views
5K
The Insiders Forum
bigplay86
bigplay86
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today