2023 Football Transfer Portal Tracker - Players Leaving

Updating all of South Carolina football's transfer portal entries this off-season starting with EDGE Donovan Westmoreland, who several outlets are reporting is planning to enter the portal when it officially opens on Dec. 4.
Westmoreland appeared in seven games in 2022 but only two in 2023 and did not enter any stats. He had three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.
