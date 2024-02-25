ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Belmont Live Thread (Game Three)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Hello from Founders Park for the third game of the series, the rubber game against Belmont.

It's stupid early in the season, and the term "must win" does not exist in February, but this is kind of a big game. A series loss to Belmont would look terrible on any kind of resume -- Gamecocks haven't lost a home series to a non power-five opponent since 1990 in fact -- and obviously today the series is at stake.

Also looking to build up Roman Kimball's pitch count more, and of course take some momentum into Clemson week. It's a 1:30 p.m. first pitch, and I'll have live updates all day.
 
