Baseball vs. Miami-Ohio Live Thread (Game Two)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,480
-
- 585
-
- 113
Live updates from game two of opening weekend, where all the pomp and cirucmstance of Opening Day is gone and it's just about playing ball.
Noon first pitch at Founders Park today, and hopefully a quick game so I can get over to CLA for men's basketball against LSU at 3:30.
Live updates to come.
Noon first pitch at Founders Park today, and hopefully a quick game so I can get over to CLA for men's basketball against LSU at 3:30.
Live updates to come.