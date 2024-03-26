Baseball vs. Presbyterian Live Thread

Alan Cole
Gamecocks taking on Presbyterian tonight for a midweek trying to extend the winning streak to six. Here's the lineup Mark Kingston is going with:
Parker Noland - 2B
Cole Messina - DH
Kennedy Jones - LF
Ethan Petry - RF
Tyler Causey - 1B
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Blake Jackson - CF
Dalton Reeves - C
Will Tippett - SS
Eddie Copper - Pitcher
