Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Doubleheader Live Thread

Big, big day for baseball today, a doubleheader against Vanderbilt in the first home series of SEC play. This team needs to get some wins on the board, and has a big opportunity against the No. 3 team in the country. Here is the lineup for game one:

Parker Noland - 2B
Cole Messina - C
Kennedy Jones - LF
Ethan Petry - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Blake Jackson - RF
Dylan Brewer - CF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Will Tippett - SS

Eli Jones - Pitcher
 
