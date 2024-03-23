Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Doubleheader Live Thread

Alan Cole
Big, big day for baseball today, a doubleheader against Vanderbilt in the first home series of SEC play. This team needs to get some wins on the board, and has a big opportunity against the No. 3 team in the country. Here is the lineup for game one:
Parker Noland - 2B
Cole Messina - C
Kennedy Jones - LF
Ethan Petry - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Blake Jackson - RF
Dylan Brewer - CF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Will Tippett - SS
Eli Jones - Pitcher
