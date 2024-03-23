Baseball vs. Vanderbilt Doubleheader Live Thread

Big, big day for baseball today, a doubleheader against Vanderbilt in the first home series of SEC play. This team needs to get some wins on the board, and has a big opportunity against the No. 3 team in the country. Here is the lineup for game one:



Parker Noland - 2B

Cole Messina - C

Kennedy Jones - LF

Ethan Petry - DH

Talmadge LeCroy - 3B

Blake Jackson - RF

Dylan Brewer - CF

Gavin Casas - 1B

Will Tippett - SS



Eli Jones - Pitcher