Gainesville Super Regional Live Thread (Game Two)

Back at Condron Ballpark for game two of the super. Do or die time for South Carolina, as the Gamecocks have to win today and tomorrow to get out of this regional. It starts today with Jack Mahoney trying to extend the season against Hurston Waldrep.
This was the pitching matchup in the Friday game of that regular season series, a matchup South Carolina won 5-2. Mahoney gave up two earned runs in five innings, while Waldrep gave up five runs on home runs to Ethan Petry and Cole Messina in the first two innings before shutting it down the rest of the night.
First pitch is at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
