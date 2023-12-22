ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. Elon Live Thread

Hello from CLA, where South Carolina men's basketball is hosting Elon in the last game before the holiday break and the second-to-last game before SEC play.

Meechie Johnson is in street clothes right now and we're told there will be an official update on him coming at 5:30. Would assume he's not playing, but also don't see any kind of brace or anything that would indicate a long term injury. Reminder the Gamecocks don't play again after today for eight days, and then another seven days after that one.

6 p.m. tip off on SEC Network.
 
