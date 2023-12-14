ADVERTISEMENT

On Braydon Lee...

RivalsFriedman

RivalsFriedman

I was told by a source close to Lee that he has not totally shut down his recruitment. Coach Beamer and multiple assistant coaches did a home visit with Lee and it sounds like things went very well. Lee did take an official visit to Maryland this past weekend and my source indicates that Lee is unsure of whether or not he'll do a home visit with the Maryland staff before the dead period begins. As it stands now, my source feels as though Lee will sign with South Carolina but his recruitment isn't over yet.
 
