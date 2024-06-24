Site Redesign Notes

ADVERTISEMENT

Good morning!

I’m sure you’ve noticed some changes to the front page and forums on Rivals this morning. This is very exciting for us as we continue to transform the Gamecock presence on Rivals into a new era.

There are several exciting, new elements that come with the front page and content refresh, including a scrolling latest news ticker, an expanded content display and new homepage widgets, many of which will be customized further down the road.

Your forum experience shouldn’t be any different really. The only changes we are making to the forums at this time are just the colors and logo in the header.

If you have any questions or troubles with any of the new format, don’t hesitate to reach out.
 
