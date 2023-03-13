South Carolina Football Pro Day Numbers

Name Pos Hgt Wgt Arm Hand Wing Vert Broad 225x 40-yd Nate Adkins TE 6-2 3/4 252 31 3/8 9 76 1/4 31 10-0 14 4.74 Christian Beal-Smith RB 5-9 1/8 201 30 9 1/8 73 32 9-9 14 4.63 Jalen Brooks WR 6-1 200 34 9 3/8 80 1/2 — - 15 4.53 Eric Douglas OL 6-4 1/4 295 33 1/2 10 1/4 80 1/4 28 1/2 9-0 22 5.34 Sherrod Greene LB 6-0 1/8 217 31 1/2 9 75 3/4 31 1/2 9-8 1/2 13 4.75 Jovaughn Gwyn OL 6-1 3/4 300 32 1/4 9 3/4 75 3/4 - - - - Brad Johnson LB 6-2 237 32 9 1/8 78 5/8 32 1/2 9-11 19 4.77 Zacch Pickens DL 6-3 5/8 298 34 1/2 10 1/4 81 3/4 - - - - Devonni Reed DB 5-10 1/4 199 30 3/8 9 5/8 72 1/8 34 9-11 19 4.63 Darius Rush CB 6-1 7/8 198 33 1/8 9 1/2 80 - - - - Cam Smith CB 6-0 5/8 183 32 3/8 9 76 1/2 - - — - Josh Vann WR 5-10 1/4 190 31 1/2 9 1/2 75 7/8 36 10-5 9 4.43 Dylan Wonnum OOL 6-4 7/8 263 34 9 5/8 82 3/4 24 1/2 8-4 - 5.27

The Gamecocks released their Pro Day Numbers from today. A total of 13 players participated, although not everybody did every drill and test. Here are the numbers, per the university: