South Carolina Football Pro Day Numbers

The Gamecocks released their Pro Day Numbers from today. A total of 13 players participated, although not everybody did every drill and test. Here are the numbers, per the university:

NamePosHgtWgtArmHandWingVertBroad225x40-yd
Nate AdkinsTE6-2 3/425231 3/8976 1/43110-0144.74
Christian Beal-SmithRB5-9 1/8201309 1/873329-9144.63
Jalen BrooksWR6-1200349 3/880 1/2-154.53
Eric DouglasOL6-4 1/429533 1/210 1/480 1/428 1/29-0225.34
Sherrod GreeneLB6-0 1/821731 1/2975 3/431 1/29-8 1/2134.75
Jovaughn GwynOL6-1 3/430032 1/49 3/475 3/4----
Brad JohnsonLB6-2237329 1/878 5/832 1/29-11194.77
Zacch PickensDL6-3 5/829834 1/210 1/481 3/4----
Devonni ReedDB5-10 1/419930 3/89 5/872 1/8349-11194.63
Darius RushCB6-1 7/819833 1/89 1/280----
Cam SmithCB6-0 5/818332 3/8976 1/2---
Josh VannWR5-10 1/419031 1/29 1/275 7/83610-594.43
Dylan WonnumOOL6-4 7/8263349 5/882 3/424 1/28-4-5.27
 
