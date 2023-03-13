South Carolina Football Pro Day Numbers

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Silver Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 3,199
-
- 280
-
- 83
The Gamecocks released their Pro Day Numbers from today. A total of 13 players participated, although not everybody did every drill and test. Here are the numbers, per the university:
|Name
|Pos
|Hgt
|Wgt
|Arm
|Hand
|Wing
|Vert
|Broad
|225x
|40-yd
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|6-2 3/4
|252
|31 3/8
|9
|76 1/4
|31
|10-0
|14
|4.74
|Christian Beal-Smith
|RB
|5-9 1/8
|201
|30
|9 1/8
|73
|32
|9-9
|14
|4.63
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|6-1
|200
|34
|9 3/8
|80 1/2
|—
|-
|15
|4.53
|Eric Douglas
|OL
|6-4 1/4
|295
|33 1/2
|10 1/4
|80 1/4
|28 1/2
|9-0
|22
|5.34
|Sherrod Greene
|LB
|6-0 1/8
|217
|31 1/2
|9
|75 3/4
|31 1/2
|9-8 1/2
|13
|4.75
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|OL
|6-1 3/4
|300
|32 1/4
|9 3/4
|75 3/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brad Johnson
|LB
|6-2
|237
|32
|9 1/8
|78 5/8
|32 1/2
|9-11
|19
|4.77
|Zacch Pickens
|DL
|6-3 5/8
|298
|34 1/2
|10 1/4
|81 3/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Devonni Reed
|DB
|5-10 1/4
|199
|30 3/8
|9 5/8
|72 1/8
|34
|9-11
|19
|4.63
|Darius Rush
|CB
|6-1 7/8
|198
|33 1/8
|9 1/2
|80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Smith
|CB
|6-0 5/8
|183
|32 3/8
|9
|76 1/2
|-
|-
|—
|-
|Josh Vann
|WR
|5-10 1/4
|190
|31 1/2
|9 1/2
|75 7/8
|36
|10-5
|9
|4.43
|Dylan Wonnum
|OOL
|6-4 7/8
|263
|34
|9 5/8
|82 3/4
|24 1/2
|8-4
|-
|5.27