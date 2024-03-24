ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Basketball Second Round Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,901
597
113
Live updates from Colonial Life Arena as South Carolina women's basketball aims for a place in the sweet 16 today, taking on North Carolina.

Tar Heels gave the Gamecocks a scare in the regular season, a game UNC led by as many as 11 before South Carolina fought back to take the win.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Live updates and thoughts to follow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Women's Basketball Elite Eight Live Thread

Replies
45
Views
991
The Insiders Forum
cockofdawn
cockofdawn
Alan Cole

National Championship Game Live Thread

Replies
57
Views
957
The Insiders Forum
Stephen Anderson
Stephen Anderson
Alan Cole

Women's Basketball Sweet 16 Live Thread

Replies
56
Views
926
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. ETSU Live Thread

Replies
30
Views
547
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Women's Final Four Live Thread

Replies
42
Views
939
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back