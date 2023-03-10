Baseball Schedule Update

With heavy rain in the forecast all day Sunday, South Carolina baseball is getting out ahead of things and scheduling the three-game weekend series against Bethune-Cookman as one game tonight and a dobuleheader on Friday.Saturday will now start at 1 p.m. instead of the original 4 p.m. with two nine-inning games and a 45-minute break between them. Friday's game is still scheduled for 7 p.m.Probable pitching matchups:Will Sanders vs. Louis LipthrattNoah Hall vs. Nolan SantosJack Mahoney vs. Daniel GaviriaMore info on tickets/parking: