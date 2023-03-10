Baseball Schedule Update

With heavy rain in the forecast all day Sunday, South Carolina baseball is getting out ahead of things and scheduling the three-game weekend series against Bethune-Cookman as one game tonight and a dobuleheader on Friday.

Saturday will now start at 1 p.m. instead of the original 4 p.m. with two nine-inning games and a 45-minute break between them. Friday's game is still scheduled for 7 p.m.

Probable pitching matchups:
Friday:
Will Sanders vs. Louis Lipthratt

Saturday
Noah Hall vs. Nolan Santos
Jack Mahoney vs. Daniel Gaviria

More info on tickets/parking:
gamecocksonline.com

Baseball to Play Two on Saturday

gamecocksonline.com gamecocksonline.com
 
