ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Tennessee Doubleheader Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,720
588
113
Alright, here we go. The last two games of the regular season, a very good chance it's the last two games of the year at Founders Park if the Gamecocks can't win both of them, and it could be the last two games of the Mark Kingston era in Columbia. It's Tennessee vs. South Carolina for two seven-inning games, with game one starting at 2 p.m. Jack Mahoney has the ball against Chase Dollander, more or less a battle of defacto aces.

Game two will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and both games are on SEC Network. Here is the South Carolina lineup for game one:

Dylan Brewer - LF
Braylen Wimmer - DH
Cole Messina - C
Ethan Petry - RF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Michael Braswell - SS
Will Tippett - 2B
Evan Stone - CF

Jack Mahoney - P
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Baseball at Tennessee Live Thread (Game One)

Replies
36
Views
455
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Kentucky Live Thread

Replies
32
Views
320
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Arkansas Doubleheader Live Thread

Replies
120
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Caleb Alexander
Caleb Alexander
Alan Cole

Baseball at Tennessee Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
40
Views
443
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. Georgia Live Thread (Game Two)

Replies
43
Views
785
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today