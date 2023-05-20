Baseball vs. Tennessee Doubleheader Live Thread

Alan Cole
Alright, here we go. The last two games of the regular season, a very good chance it's the last two games of the year at Founders Park if the Gamecocks can't win both of them, and it could be the last two games of the Mark Kingston era in Columbia. It's Tennessee vs. South Carolina for two seven-inning games, with game one starting at 2 p.m. Jack Mahoney has the ball against Chase Dollander, more or less a battle of defacto aces.
Game two will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one, and both games are on SEC Network. Here is the South Carolina lineup for game one:
Dylan Brewer - LF
Braylen Wimmer - DH
Cole Messina - C
Ethan Petry - RF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Michael Braswell - SS
Will Tippett - 2B
Evan Stone - CF
Jack Mahoney - P
