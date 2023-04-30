Baseball vs. Auburn Live Thread (Game Three)

Back at Fouders Park for the series finale, starting at 3 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN2 today. Gamecocks looking to salvage one game out of a disappointing weekend with Matthew Becker on the mound, opposed by Auburn's Will Cannon. Little bit of a lieup shakeup for Mark Kingston as he tries to get this offense going with limited bench options, and his new look order looks like this:

Dylan Brewer - CF
Michael Braswell - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Cole Messina - 3B
Gavin Casas - 1B
Caleb Denny - LF
Jonathan French - C
Carson Horung - DH
Will Tippett - 2B

Matthew Becker - P

Would almost guarantee Eli Jones is the first pitcher out of the bullpen today, and you'll probably see Chris Veach, too.
 
Wind is blowing very steadily out towards right field right now; flags are practically ironed out that way. Not an overly warm day, but the ball should carry a decent bit all the same.
 
14 MPH winds at first pitch, we're told in the press box.

Becker starts the day with an inauspacious four-pitch walk to Stanfield.
 
Lead-off walk, stolen base.....and Michael Braswell looks like he hurt his wrist trying to make that tag. Trainer out now.

He's staying in the game, and boy does South Carolina need him to with the current infield crunch. Becker follows that up with a balk that pushes Stanfield to third. Another bad start for South Carolina here.
 
