Baseball vs. Auburn Live Thread (Game Three)

Back at Fouders Park for the series finale, starting at 3 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN2 today. Gamecocks looking to salvage one game out of a disappointing weekend with Matthew Becker on the mound, opposed by Auburn's Will Cannon. Little bit of a lieup shakeup for Mark Kingston as he tries to get this offense going with limited bench options, and his new look order looks like this:



Dylan Brewer - CF

Michael Braswell - SS

Ethan Petry - RF

Cole Messina - 3B

Gavin Casas - 1B

Caleb Denny - LF

Jonathan French - C

Carson Horung - DH

Will Tippett - 2B



Matthew Becker - P



Would almost guarantee Eli Jones is the first pitcher out of the bullpen today, and you'll probably see Chris Veach, too.