Baseball vs. Auburn Live Thread (Game Three)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Silver Member
-
Jul 10, 2022
-
- 4,267
-
- 354
-
- 83
Back at Fouders Park for the series finale, starting at 3 p.m. with live coverage on ESPN2 today. Gamecocks looking to salvage one game out of a disappointing weekend with Matthew Becker on the mound, opposed by Auburn's Will Cannon. Little bit of a lieup shakeup for Mark Kingston as he tries to get this offense going with limited bench options, and his new look order looks like this:
Dylan Brewer - CF
Michael Braswell - SS
Ethan Petry - RF
Cole Messina - 3B
Gavin Casas - 1B
Caleb Denny - LF
Jonathan French - C
Carson Horung - DH
Will Tippett - 2B
Matthew Becker - P
Would almost guarantee Eli Jones is the first pitcher out of the bullpen today, and you'll probably see Chris Veach, too.
