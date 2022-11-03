Carolina Calls Live Updates

Live updates on Carolina Calls with Shane Beamer now two days out from the Vanderbilt game.
 
On Missouri:
"They've responded well. They came out Sunday and had a great practice. Our guys were hurting. They knew they did not perform on Saturday night, but they went out there and got better."

"In all three phases we were just off. Really, really, really disappointing. I talked about it in the postgame press conference, but we were on guard for any signs of complacency. We felt like we had a good week of practice, but we just didn't perform well enough."

"Going back to the first quarter we certainly didn't get off to a good start, we gave up two long touchdown drives of 80+ yards and 90+ yards. We had 11 plays on offense and were down 17-0."

"I thought we adjusted to anything they were doing, and they weren't doing a ton differently defensively. Offensively their plan was to not let their quarteback get hit, and they did a good job max protecting and moving the pocket quickly. And we just wern't able to make a play on offense, defense or special teams."
 
On injuries:

Lloyd: He's doing okay. He's been able to do a little bit more the last couple of days, and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week.

Says both safeties are "full speed" to play this weekend, but Terrell Dawkins will not. Brad Johnson will be good to go as well, he says.
 
On Vanderbilt:
They're a good-looking team. They've got length on defense. They've got the leading tackler in the SEC on their defense right now, really, really good football player. They've got a couple of transfers in the secondary that are helping them.

"They play really, really hard and they don't beat themselves. They've only thrown two interceptions I think the entire sesaon. They've forced the most fumbles in the SEC, and are the second-least penalized team in the conference."

"Like I told the team this week, we're going to have to go take this game. They're not going to give it to us."

"They've got our respect. Our players have watched plenty of tape on them this week, and know that they've got a good football team."
 
On if playing on the road can be good:
When you do go on the road, you can talk about circling the wagons and the closeness and the tightness of this group. I know we'll have an unbelievable turnout of people in garnet and black in the stands in Nashville. Certainly, that was our mentality on the trip to Kentucky. It was just us, the guys who got on the plane. That was the talk at Kentucky, and certainly will be the mentality going up to Nashville tomorrow.

On the general feeling of the team and coaching staff:
"Once I was able to go out there and be with them on the pratice field on Sunday I felt a whole lot better about things, and it's been full speed ahead on Vanderbilt ever since."

"It'll be a challenge Saturday night, but we have a great group of guys who have worked really, really hard this week. We're looking forward to going out and competing again on Saturday night."

On turnovers:
It's disappoitning because we haven't been good enough. Sometimes the defense is going to make a great play and get the ball out, and you have to be able to overcome that. You have to be able to create some yourself. We've done a good job of that, but we did not against Missouri. We need to continue to do a good job of coaching it, and finding new ways to coach it.
 
