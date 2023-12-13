Jalewis Solomon Shuts Down Recuitment

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,898
-
- 597
-
- 113
More good news for the Gamecocks on this Wednesday. Four-star prospect Jalewis Solomon, who originally comitted to Auburn before decommitting and flipped to South Caroilna, has announced that his recruitment is closed.
Cornerback from Ellaville, Ga. and a key part of Shane Beamer's 2024 recruiting class.
Reminder that prospets can officially put pen to paper and sign for their schools starting next Wednesday, December 20th.
