Jalewis Solomon Shuts Down Recuitment

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Jul 10, 2022
More good news for the Gamecocks on this Wednesday. Four-star prospect Jalewis Solomon, who originally comitted to Auburn before decommitting and flipped to South Caroilna, has announced that his recruitment is closed.

Cornerback from Ellaville, Ga. and a key part of Shane Beamer's 2024 recruiting class.

Reminder that prospets can officially put pen to paper and sign for their schools starting next Wednesday, December 20th.

 
