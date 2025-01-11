MBB vs. Auburn Live Thread

Good afternoon from Colonial Life Arena, where the vibes are pretty bleak for South Carolina men's basketball heading into this one.



No Jamarii Thomas, no Myles Stute, and the No. 2 team in the country (to be No. 1 with a win) in town in the Auburn Tigers. Can't remember the last time I saw a home team as a 17-point underdog in a men's basketball conference game, but that's where this one is today. Gamecocks looking for a miracle and something to build on with some more winnable games coming up against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma next week.



It's a 1 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network.