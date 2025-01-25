ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. Mississippi State Live Thread

Back at Colonial Life Arena, where South Carolina men's basketball is trying to get on the board for its first SEC win of the season. Gamecocks host Mississippi State, who they lost to 85-50 to start this six-game losing streak three weeks ago.

Jamarii Thomas is back after missing four games. Collin Murray-Boyles was listed as questionable on the availability report last night, but he has been cleared and is warming up. Everyone but Myles Stute is good to go. New recruit Okku Federiko is also in the building, but he is not dressed out.

It's a 1 p.m. ET tip on SEC Network, and Shane Beamer will also be here with the football newcomers to address the crowd (and speak with the media) at halftime.
 
