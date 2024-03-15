MBB vs. Auburn Live Updates (SEC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Alan Cole
Checking back in from Bridgestone Arena where, uh, I am currently watching Mississippi State holding a 16-point lead on the No. 1 seed Tennessee late in the first half.
When that game ends, it will be 25 minutes until the Gamecocks start against Auburn in the quarterfinals.
Gamecocks are trying to avenge a 40-point loss at Auburn in February, and get to their first SEC Tournament semifinal since 2006. Live updates to follow.
