MBB vs. Auburn Live Updates (SEC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,898
597
113
Checking back in from Bridgestone Arena where, uh, I am currently watching Mississippi State holding a 16-point lead on the No. 1 seed Tennessee late in the first half.

When that game ends, it will be 25 minutes until the Gamecocks start against Auburn in the quarterfinals.

Gamecocks are trying to avenge a 40-point loss at Auburn in February, and get to their first SEC Tournament semifinal since 2006. Live updates to follow.
 
