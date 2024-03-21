ADVERTISEMENT

Men's Basketball Tournament Live Updates vs. Oregon

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Checking in from PPG Paints Arena, where South Carolina men's basketball will take on Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at roughly 4 p.m. ET.

Creighton vs. Akron is at 1:30, and the winner of that game will face South Carolina. Gamecocks will tip off about 25 minutes after that one ends.

 
