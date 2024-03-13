ADVERTISEMENT

Men's Basketball Pre-SEC Tournament Notes And Quotes

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,898
597
113
NASHVILLE — Hello from Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators normally but this week the home of the SEC men's basketball tournament. South Carolina will start tomorrow around 3:30 p.m. ET against either Vanderbilt or Arkansas, and today the Gamecocks had an open practice. We heard from Ta'Lon Cooper, B.J. Mack, Meechie Johnson and of course Lamont Paris setting up the week.

Very, very loose vibes from everyone, and deservingly so after how they finished the regular season. Here are a few notes and quotes:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

MBB vs. Arkansas Live Thread

Replies
31
Views
326
The Insiders Forum
Caleb Alexander
Caleb Alexander
Alan Cole

Men's Basketball Tournament Live Updates vs. Oregon

Replies
43
Views
611
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Caleb Alexander

Cam Scott Is Back On The Market

Replies
0
Views
372
The Insiders Forum
Caleb Alexander
Caleb Alexander
Alan Cole

South Carolina Men's Basketball Open Locker Room Quotes (Post-Arkansas)

Replies
0
Views
588
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

MBB vs. Auburn Live Updates (SEC Tournament Quarterfinals)

Replies
20
Views
330
The Insiders Forum
cockofdawn
cockofdawn
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today