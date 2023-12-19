MBB vs. Winthrop Live Thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
Hello from Colonial Life Arena on a big night of hoops around South Carolina's sphere. Gamecocks are on the road at Bowling Green on the WBB side -- which we'll also have a thread for -- and MBB will host Winthrop tonight.
Eagles come in at 8-4 and are a sneaky test for the Gamecocks here. Going to need a better performance than Saturday vs. Charleston Southern in this one.
