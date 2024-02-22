ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. Alabama Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Hello from Colonial Life Arena on a potential banner night. Gamecocks can clinch their 8th SEC regular season championship in 11 years, lock up that No. 1 seed in Greenville and check off a personal milestone for Dawn Staley in the process.

A tricky opponent, though, with 20-7 Alabama here.

And no Kamilla Cardoso, getting some rest tonight instead of playing what would've been her 6th game in 15 days including the Brazil duty.
 
