WBB vs. Tennessee Live Thread

At CLA for the final time this season for a women's regular season game. Gamecocks hosting Tennessee today with a chance to close out a 29-0 regular season.

The seniors -- Sakima Walker, Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao -- will be honored at 11:40. All three have another year of eligibility, but this is still their senior day.

 
