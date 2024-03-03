WBB vs. Tennessee Live Thread

Alan Cole
Jul 10, 2022
At CLA for the final time this season for a women's regular season game. Gamecocks hosting Tennessee today with a chance to close out a 29-0 regular season.
The seniors -- Sakima Walker, Kamilla Cardoso and Te-Hina Paopao -- will be honored at 11:40. All three have another year of eligibility, but this is still their senior day.
