NCAA Regional Winner's Bracket Game Live Updates

Jul 10, 2022
Clocking in from Founders Park for the unquestioned biggest game of the season. South Carolina vs. North Carolina State in the winner's bracket game. Winner tonight only has to win one more this weekend to advance, loser has the daunting challenge of winning three games in two days.

Great pitching matchup on the mound with two studs Jack Mahoney and NC State's Matt Willadsen. Sellout crowd expected. This is going to be really, really fun.

6:08 first pitch on ESPN+.
 
