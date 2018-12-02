Join rivals.com for access to this premium message board

Member-Only Message Boards

Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

Breaking Recruiting News

Log In or Subscribe Today  
  1. Hello Guest.

    This message is from Gamecock Central publisher Brian Shoemaker. (Everyone sees it. Nothing is wrong.)

    Please take a moment to make sure we have the best email address for you. Just go to this page to check.

    Why? We occasionally need to contact you for various reasons: if there's an issue with your account, you win a contest, just to say hello, in case I win the lottery and want to share, etc.

    If you can't remember your password, here's a link to reset it.

    As always, thank you for making Gamecock Central your home for Gamecock sports.

    If you need help, email me at shoe@gamecockcentral.com, and please include your username.

    Brian Shoemaker (aka Shoe)
    Founder/Publisher
    GamecockCentral.com
    Your Home For Gamecock Sports

    You can close this message. Click on the 'X' at the top-right corner of the box..

*** Some additional Sunday recruiting updates***

Discussion in 'The Insiders Forum' started by Chris Clark, Dec 2, 2018 at 2:04 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris Clark

    Chris Clark Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2005
    Messages:
    75,639
    Likes Received:
    55,862
    - We haven't spoken...
     
    1 Chris Clark, Dec 2, 2018 at 2:04 PM
    Last edited: Dec 2, 2018 at 2:10 PM
    Grandpa Smitty, german cock, Grandparayray58 and 12 others like this.
  2. washington cock

    washington cock Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Feb 10, 2001
    Messages:
    21,471
    Likes Received:
    25,449
    Location:
    Richland, Washington
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    2 washington cock, Dec 2, 2018 at 2:22 PM
  3. MountainCock910

    MountainCock910 Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 10, 2016
    Messages:
    171
    Likes Received:
    462
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    3 MountainCock910, Dec 2, 2018 at 2:44 PM
  4. kevinchalk50

    kevinchalk50 Well-Known Member
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 15, 2004
    Messages:
    10,026
    Likes Received:
    7,432
    Location:
    Joanna, S.C.
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    4 kevinchalk50, Dec 2, 2018 at 3:48 PM
    Grandparayray58 and uscvenice like this.
  5. Chris Clark

    Chris Clark Football/Recruiting Insider
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jan 3, 2005
    Messages:
    75,639
    Likes Received:
    55,862
    This is premium content. Please Subscribe to view.
     
    5 Chris Clark, Dec 2, 2018 at 5:58 PM
    german cock and washington cock like this.
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page