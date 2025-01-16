WBB at Alabama Live Thread

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Checking in from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. South Carrolina women's basketball will play the second of its five straight games against top-20 opponents tonight, taking on Alabama. Crimson Tide are 16-2 on the season and will be a very tough out.



All Gamecocks are present and accounted for, and everyone but of course Ashlyn Watkins is warming up. Alabama on the other hand is down Sarah Ashlee Barker, its second leading scorer and rebounder.



It's a 7:00 ET, 6:00 local time tip on ESPN+.

