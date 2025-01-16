ADVERTISEMENT

WBB at Alabama Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
13,032
623
113
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Checking in from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. South Carrolina women's basketball will play the second of its five straight games against top-20 opponents tonight, taking on Alabama. Crimson Tide are 16-2 on the season and will be a very tough out.

All Gamecocks are present and accounted for, and everyone but of course Ashlyn Watkins is warming up. Alabama on the other hand is down Sarah Ashlee Barker, its second leading scorer and rebounder.

It's a 7:00 ET, 6:00 local time tip on ESPN+.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas A&M Live Thread

Replies
22
Views
537
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Texas Live Thread

Replies
27
Views
566
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

MBB vs. Alabama Live Thread

Replies
23
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB at Mississippi State Live Thread

Replies
23
Views
908
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

MBB at Mississippi State Live Updates

Replies
24
Views
927
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back