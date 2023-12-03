WBB at Duke Live Thread

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,878
-
- 593
-
- 113
Hello from one of the basketball cathederals of the world, Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. South Carolina WBB looking to complete a Tobacco Road sweep today taking on the Blue Devils with a 1 p.m. tip on ABC.
Blue Devils come in at 5-2, but gave No. 3 Stanford a huge scare with an 82-79 overtime loss last week. This Duke team can shoot, has the length to handle South Carolina inside and will have a big home crowd today. Should be a good test.
Updates to follow along.
Blue Devils come in at 5-2, but gave No. 3 Stanford a huge scare with an 82-79 overtime loss last week. This Duke team can shoot, has the length to handle South Carolina inside and will have a big home crowd today. Should be a good test.
Updates to follow along.