ADVERTISEMENT

WBB at North Carolina Live Updates

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,876
592
113
Hello from Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, the former home of UNC MBB during the Michael Jordan years and the current home of UNC WBB, where the No. 24 Tar Heels are hosting the Gamecocks tonight.

First true road test for the Gamecocks, a young team dealing with a top 25 team in a hostile environment. Should be interesting. 7 p.m. tip on ESPN.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Women's Basketball Second Round Live Thread

Replies
24
Views
344
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Women's Basketball Elite Eight Live Thread

Replies
45
Views
883
The Insiders Forum
cockofdawn
cockofdawn
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Tennessee Live Thread

Replies
11
Views
355
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Vanderbilt Live Updates

Replies
31
Views
560
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

WBB vs. Missouri Live Updates

Replies
23
Views
429
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today