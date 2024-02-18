WBB vs. Georgia Live Thread

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,485
-
- 585
-
- 113
Good afternoon from COlonial Life Arena, where all Gamecocks are present and warming up before the home game against Georgia.
Not just any old home gmae, though. College GameDay is in the building and setting up shop for a live broadcast starting at noon.
Should be a fun day. Let's get it going.
Not just any old home gmae, though. College GameDay is in the building and setting up shop for a live broadcast starting at noon.
Should be a fun day. Let's get it going.