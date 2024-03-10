ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Basketball SEC Championship Game Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
10,880
594
113
Welcome to Greenville for the big one. South Carolina vs. LSU in the SEC Championship Game, a top 10 matchup and a rematch of the regular season game of the year when South Carolina won 76-70 in Baton Rouge.

Gamecocks won on a miracle yesterday, but will need to play better today to capture the title.

Game starts at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament Semifinals Live Thread

Replies
71
Views
714
The Insiders Forum
Stephen Anderson
Stephen Anderson
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Kentucky Live Thread

Replies
32
Views
379
The Insiders Forum
FORKCOCK
FORKCOCK
Alan Cole

Women's Final Four Live Thread

Replies
42
Views
863
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

National Championship Game Live Thread

Replies
57
Views
858
The Insiders Forum
Stephen Anderson
Stephen Anderson
Alan Cole

Women's Basketball Sweet 16 Live Thread

Replies
56
Views
848
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today