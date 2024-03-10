Women's Basketball SEC Championship Game Live Thread

Alan Cole
Welcome to Greenville for the big one. South Carolina vs. LSU in the SEC Championship Game, a top 10 matchup and a rematch of the regular season game of the year when South Carolina won 76-70 in Baton Rouge.
Gamecocks won on a miracle yesterday, but will need to play better today to capture the title.
Game starts at 3 p.m. on ESPN.
