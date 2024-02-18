ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Game 3 vs. Miami (OH): Live Updates

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
9,155
2,012
113
I'll have live updates and analysis as the Gamecocks attempt to close out the opening weekend sweep over Miami (OH).

Roman Kimball gets the start following last season's Tommy John's surgery, and I'm sure you're all anxious to see if he can solidify himself as a starter this season.

Rest of the starting lineup:

 
