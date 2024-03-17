ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball vs. Ole Miss Live Updates (Game Three)

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Gamecocks will try to avoid a sweep at Ole Miss today in a 2:30 p.m. first pitch. Roman Kimball will start on the mound, and Mark Kingston has completely shuffled the lineup. New lead-off hitter in Parker Noland, Ethan Petry out of the 3 hole, Kennedy Jones right in the middle of the lineup after his strong day yesterday, and Tyler Causey playing first base in for Gavin Casas.

Here is how it all shakes out:

Parker Noland - 2B
Ethan Petry - RF
Kennedy Jones - DH
Cole Messina - C
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Tyler Causey - 1B
Dylan Brewer - CF
Blake Jackson - LF
Will Tippett - SS

Roman Kimball - Pitcher
 
