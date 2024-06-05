ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Tidbit

Stephen Anderson

Stephen Anderson

Feb 6, 2022
Monte Lee flipped a commitment from class of 25' Myrtle Beach RHP Luke Roupe. Roupe is 6'5 with velo in the low 90s. He's a guy that is likely to come to school.

Few takeaways. Monte flipped him to Carolina. Monte is going in all on right now to get this job and I think he's probably one of the three most likely candidates.

There have been rumors that Tim Corbin might be retiring. He's 62 and Vandy has lost their built in advantage that they enjoyed for years of being able to offer kids full academic scholarships. NIL and the likely increase in baseball scholarships will wipe that away. That's not saying Vandy is going to disappear off the map - but their days of being an elite SEC team are probably numbered.

 
