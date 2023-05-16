Baseball vs. Charlotte Live Thread

Checking in from the press box at Founders Park for the last midweek game of the season. The big news tonight is Will McGillis is back in the starting lineup for the first time since March 24th.....although he is playing left field. An interesting spot there, somewhere he didn't play all year before his injury. Would assume that's an attempt to keep Michael Braswell and Will Tippett -- who homered again Sunday -- in the lineup while Braylen Wimmer is still only available to DH.



Cade Austin will start on the mound, but you'll probably see half a dozen or more pitchers tonight in a game that really does not mean a lot in the big picture with the Tennessee series looming on Thursday. The name of the game tonight is avoiding any injuries and making sure none of the pitchers throw heavy workloads. Here is the lineup for the 7 p.m. first pitch on ESPN+.



Dylan Brewer - CF

Braylen Wimmer - DH

Cole Messina - C

Ethan Petry - RF

Gavin Casas - 1B

Talmadge LeCroy - 3B

Michael Braswell - SS

Will Tippett - 2B

Will McGillis - LF



Cade Austin - P