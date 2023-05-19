Baseball vs. Tennessee Live Thread (Game One)

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,720
-
- 588
-
- 113
Greetings from an overcast, soggy Founders Park where the final series of the regular season will start tonight. About as big as they come in the regular season, with South Carolina basically needing to take two of three games to keep its chance of hosting a regional live. Game one wonight will feature Eli Jones on the mound against Andrew Lindsey.
Running a free edition of the thread tonight, so come hang out.
Some light rain is still falling here, but both teams are still going through warm-ups and I am hoping (pleading, begging, etc.) we can get this thing started on time at 7. Whenever it does start, it'll be on SEC Network Plus. Here is the lineup for the Gamecocks.
Dylan Brewer - LF
Braylen Wimmer - DH
Cole Messina - C
Ethan Petry - RF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Michael Braswell - SS
Will Tippett - 2B
Evan Stone - CF
Eli Jones - P
Running a free edition of the thread tonight, so come hang out.
Some light rain is still falling here, but both teams are still going through warm-ups and I am hoping (pleading, begging, etc.) we can get this thing started on time at 7. Whenever it does start, it'll be on SEC Network Plus. Here is the lineup for the Gamecocks.
Dylan Brewer - LF
Braylen Wimmer - DH
Cole Messina - C
Ethan Petry - RF
Gavin Casas - 1B
Talmadge LeCroy - 3B
Michael Braswell - SS
Will Tippett - 2B
Evan Stone - CF
Eli Jones - P
Last edited: