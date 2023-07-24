College Gameday coming to week one showdown

Going to be a very tough game. Got to find some key players at wide out that can make plays with them game is on



and the RB position could be a major problem.



I'd say this game is 50/50 right now.



Breaking in a new offensive coordinator has proven to be a problem at South Carolina over the decades. They typically start out a bit slow and we hear a lot of excuses about why it will take some time for them to learn the gameday performance ability of the players we have and "get in a the flow" and of course the "we need to go back to basics and not make it so complicated" we often hear about mid-season after things haven't went that well.





and North Carolina probably has a bit of a revenge factor on their minds too.