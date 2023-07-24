ADVERTISEMENT

College Gameday coming to week one showdown

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Get ready for week one to be an even bigger game now, as for the first time since 2014, College Gameday will be braodcasting live from a South Carolina game.
 
From the University:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (July 24, 2023) — ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will kick off the 2023 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 2, in Charlotte, N.C., before the South Carolina Gamecocks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The three-hour show (9 a.m. ET) will be live from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte to kick off GameDay’s 37th season and 30th year of road shows, which have become synonymous with college football Saturdays over the past three decades.

One of the premier matchups of Week 1, the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ neutral site game between SEC and ACC rivals will be played at Bank of America Stadium in primetime on ABC (7:30 p.m.). The game location is also significant with the ACC offices now headquartered in Charlotte.

This will be College GameDay’s 440th road show all-time – and the first-ever visit to a South Carolina-North Carolina game. The Gamecock’s last GameDay appearance was 2014, while the Tar Heels appeared in 2010. This is the third trip to uptown Charlotte for College GameDay in recent years. The show also originated from Romare Bearden Park before the 2017 ACC Championship Game and the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic when Georgia faced Clemson in a Week 1 top-five showdown.

Rece Davis hosts the three-hour College GameDay joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims.

Tickets to sit in the Gamecock section are available here.

Before this first road show of the season, College GameDay will host a two-hour preview show (10 a.m. – noon) in Week 0 from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios on Saturday, August 26.

In 2022, College GameDay delivered its most-viewed college football regular season, averaging 2.1 million viewers. In all, college football’s most-watched pregame show delivered a 10% increase over the prior year and nine episodes of at least two million viewers.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage
ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay, will also return for the 2023 season ahead of Week 1’s GameDay in Charlotte with hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. The show is available across Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:30 a.m. ET weekly.

Additional details and information regarding College GameDay’s Week 1 show, including special guests, will be announced in the coming weeks.
 
Awesome news. Hope we deliver. A must win game, right out of the gate.

I'm so ready for football I can barely contain my excitement.

giphy.gif
 
king ward said:
It's only an asset for the team that wins. North Carolina can recover from a loss in this game a lot better than we can. Us losing this game would be extremely ominous.
C'Mon King. You're a Gamecock. You've been down this road ... how many tears (LOL... TYPO. meant years but maybe I was right in the first place) before??? OK, once or twice???

The one thing we can never take away from Tanner ... he spoke REALITY .... Win Anyway!
 
Southern Fried Chicken said:
C'Mon King. You're a Gamecock. You've been down this road ... how many tears (LOL... TYPO. meant years but maybe I was right in the first place) before??? OK, once or twice???

The one thing we can never take away from Tanner ... he spoke REALITY .... Win Anyway!
I'd say almost 63 years, since I was around 10.
 
Going to be a very tough game. Got to find some key players at wide out that can make plays with them game is on

and the RB position could be a major problem.

I'd say this game is 50/50 right now.

Breaking in a new offensive coordinator has proven to be a problem at South Carolina over the decades. They typically start out a bit slow and we hear a lot of excuses about why it will take some time for them to learn the gameday performance ability of the players we have and "get in a the flow" and of course the "we need to go back to basics and not make it so complicated" we often hear about mid-season after things haven't went that well.


and North Carolina probably has a bit of a revenge factor on their minds too.
 
Latest posts

