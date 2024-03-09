ADVERTISEMENT

MBB Live Thread: #17 Gamecocks at Miss. State

Caleb Alexander

Caleb Alexander

Publisher
Staff
Apr 14, 2009
9,171
2,017
113
We'll have live updates today as the Gamecocks look to finish the season with a win at a very formidable Miss. State squad.

South Carolina needs a win today to keep pace with the other 5 loss teams including Kentucky, Auburn and Alabama, though the Tide are in OT vs. Arky right now.

If the Tide fall and the Gamecocks win, they should lock up a first round bye in the SEC tournament.
 
