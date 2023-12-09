ADVERTISEMENT

MBB vs. East Carolina Live Thread

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Checking in by remote today as South Carolina men's basketball is up at East Carolina trying to respond from Wednesday's loss at Clemson. Gamecocks lost 64-56 to the Pirates last season, another chance to right a wrong from 2022-23 after it took care of George Washington last week.

Last road game before SEC play, too. Noon tip on ESPNU. Updates to follow.
 
