SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Arkansas Live Thread

HOOVER, Ala. — Good afternoon from the Hoover Met, where we've reached the double elimination portion of the week. South Carolina takes on Arkansas today, which will start 30 minutes after this LSU-Kentucky game currently in the 8th inning ends. Gamecocks are starting Eli Jones on the mound, while Arkansas, already with a top-8 seed locked down, is starting a midweek guy in Ben Bybee. Here's how South Carolina's lineup looks:
Austin Brinling - CF
Ethan Petry - 1B
Blake Jackson - RF
Cole MEssina - C
Parker Noland - 2B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Reeves - DH
Talmadge LeCroy - SS
Gavin Casas - 3B
Eli Jones - Pitcher
