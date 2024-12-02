South Carolina Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Yesterday walkon offensive lineman Ni Mansell became the first Gamecock to enter the transfer portal, and two more names joined him.



Defensive tackle Jamaal Whyce announced his intentions to enter the portal on social media. Whyce didn't play a lot at South Carolina, but this does underline the depth situation at DT being critical with Boogie, TJ and Tonka all very likely gone after the 2024 season.





Linebacker Mo Kaba, who has one more year of eligibility left after losing two full seasons to ACL tears, is entering the portal according to FarrellPortal's report.

