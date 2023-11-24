ADVERTISEMENT

WBB vs. Mississippi Valley State Live Updates

Live updates from Colonial Life Arena as South Carolina WBB aims for its 45th straight home win, which would tie the program record. Taking on Mississippi Valley State in a 1 p.m. Black Friday game.

Te-Hina Paopao just took the court for warm-ups and appears to be healthy, but Tessa Johnson still has a boot on her foot. We'll see what the starting lineups look like shortly.
 
