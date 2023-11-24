WBB vs. Mississippi Valley State Live Updates

Alan Cole
Beat Reporter
Gold Member
-
- Jul 10, 2022
-
- 10,720
-
- 588
-
- 113
Live updates from Colonial Life Arena as South Carolina WBB aims for its 45th straight home win, which would tie the program record. Taking on Mississippi Valley State in a 1 p.m. Black Friday game.
Te-Hina Paopao just took the court for warm-ups and appears to be healthy, but Tessa Johnson still has a boot on her foot. We'll see what the starting lineups look like shortly.
Te-Hina Paopao just took the court for warm-ups and appears to be healthy, but Tessa Johnson still has a boot on her foot. We'll see what the starting lineups look like shortly.