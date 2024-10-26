ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Scrimmage vs. Air Force Live Updates

Alan Cole

Alan Cole

Beat Reporter
Gold Member
Jul 10, 2022
11,618
603
113
Checking in from Founders Park. First action against an opponent of the Paul Mainieri era. Gamecocks will take on Air Force today in two seven-inning games. Here's the lineup for South Carolina. Reminder this is all still pretty loose, they might roll some innings and there's also 10 players in the South Carolina lineup to get some more guys at-bats.

Updates to follow:



Nathan Hall - CF
Henry Kaczmar - SS
Ethan Petry - 3B
Talmadge LeCroy - C
Will Tippett - 1B
Kennedy Jones - LF
Dalton Mashore - RF
Cayden Gaskin - 2B
Nolan Nawrocki - DH
Blake Jackson - DH

Eli Jerzembeck - Pitcher
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alan Cole

Fall Baseball Notes: Week One

Replies
3
Views
904
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball vs. James Madison Live Thread

Replies
57
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

SEC Baseball Tournament vs. Arkansas Live Thread

Replies
45
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Winthrop Live Thread

Replies
36
Views
1K
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
Alan Cole

Baseball at Tennessee Live Thread (Game One)

Replies
36
Views
640
The Insiders Forum
Alan Cole
Alan Cole
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back