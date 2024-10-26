Baseball Scrimmage vs. Air Force Live Updates

Checking in from Founders Park. First action against an opponent of the Paul Mainieri era. Gamecocks will take on Air Force today in two seven-inning games. Here's the lineup for South Carolina. Reminder this is all still pretty loose, they might roll some innings and there's also 10 players in the South Carolina lineup to get some more guys at-bats.



Updates to follow:







Nathan Hall - CF

Henry Kaczmar - SS

Ethan Petry - 3B

Talmadge LeCroy - C

Will Tippett - 1B

Kennedy Jones - LF

Dalton Mashore - RF

Cayden Gaskin - 2B

Nolan Nawrocki - DH

Blake Jackson - DH



Eli Jerzembeck - Pitcher